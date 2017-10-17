Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Launch Trailer

Memo to the Nazis occupying America in The New Colossus: You messed with the wrong country. With Wolfenstein II releasing next Friday, it’s time to get fired up and fight back. As BJ Blazkowicz, you’ll be rallying the Resistance in order to retake your homeland in MachineGames’ sequel to their critically acclaimed shooter. Check out the launch trailer for a glimpse of what awaits any Nazi foolish enough to stand in Blazkowicz’s way.