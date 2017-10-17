 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Preorders; Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Free Weekend

[Oct 17, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Fatshark offer the update on Warhammer: Vermintide 2 they promised when they first announced this upcoming sequel to their first-person shooter set in the Warhammer universe. This includes a release window, as they say to expect the game to come to PC and consoles in Q1 of next year. The game is already up for pre-purchase Vermintide 2 on Steam, which they incentivize with a discount, a bonus DLC pack, and access to a preorder beta. Also, Steam News announces the original Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide is playable for free all weekend, and on sale for 75% off for the duration. Here are details on the sequel:

Independent developer Fatshark today revealed more details about the highly anticipated sequel to the million selling game Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide.

Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and ground breaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. The game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is heading towards PC and consoles.

“Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, and continues “We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible.”

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be available first quarter 2018. Pre-order is live now on Steam.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Visceral Closing; Star Wars Game Changing Direction
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Launch Trailer
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Preorders; Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Free Weekend
Killing Floor 2 Halloween Horrors Underway
The Talos Principle VR Released
WWE 2K18 Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Released
ELEX Released
Killing Floor: Incursion for Vive Next Month
Team Fortress 2 Mercenary Park Update Coming 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.