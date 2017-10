Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Preorders; Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Free Weekend

Independent developer Fatshark today revealed more details about the highly anticipated sequel to the million selling game Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide.



Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and ground breaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. The game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is heading towards PC and consoles.



“Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, and continues “We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible.”



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be available first quarter 2018. Pre-order is live now on Steam.

