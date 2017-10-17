Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Preorders; Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Free Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Fatshark offer the update on Warhammer: Vermintide 2 they promised when they first announced this upcoming sequel to their first-person shooter set in the Warhammer universe. This includes a release window, as they say to expect the game to come to PC and consoles in Q1 of next year. The game is already up for pre-purchase Vermintide 2 on Steam, which they incentivize with a discount, a bonus DLC pack, and access to a preorder beta. Also, Steam News announces the original Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide is playable for free all weekend, and on sale for 75% off for the duration. Here are details on the sequel:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 October 2017, 23:08.
Chatbear Announcements.