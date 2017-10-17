Killing Floor 2 Halloween Horrors Underway

The KILLING FLOOR 2: Halloween Horrors Content Pack brings the appropriately named “Holdout- style” Nightmare map to KILLING FLOOR 2 just in time for Halloween. Players will enter into the level and find themselves in a random set up rooms, each themed after a different nightmare or phobia, challenging them to conquer their fears and the attacking Zeds simultaneously. For the best experience players are encouraged to turn the lights off and wear headphones…if they dare.



Brutal new weapons and returning enemies have been added to KILLING FLOOR 2 with this update, giving players more ways, and types of enemies, to shoot, eviscerate, and explode. Medics will be will get much more “hands on” with Zeds with the new Hemogoblin, a new melee range weapon that uses drill, and cutting edge technology, to drain Zeds of their blood and leaving cadaverous corpses in their wake. Players looking for a more explosive way to deal with Zeds will get their wish with the Seeker Six, a Demolition perk rocket launcher featuring the capability to lock on to enemies and fire multiple rockets simultaneously. In response to player feedback the team is adding the King Fleshpound boss and Quarter Pound enemies from the Poundemonium Weekly Outbreak mode to the regular survival mode, just in time to test out the new weapons. These enemies have been rebalanced for the survival mode, though their original versions will remain in the Poundemonium game mode.



Tripwire is also including the brand new Daily Mission and Dosh Vault system, rewarding both occasional and dedicated players alike for their time spent playing KILLING FLOOR 2. Players will receive a random set of daily missions each day, earning Vault Dosh for completing them. Unlike Dosh, which is used to purchase items during matches, Vault Dosh accumulates in player’s accounts and cannot be used during matches. When various Vault Dosh milestones are reached players will be rewarded with free Vault Crates containing cosmetic items, so get in-game and start earning that Vault Dosh!