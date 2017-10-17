Killing Floor 2 Halloween Horrors Underway

This
post on Steam announces the Killing Floor 2 Halloween Horrors content pack
is now available, offering a free update for owners of the zombie-infested
shooter. The post includes
this trailer and they also send along a much lengthier explanation of this
year's event:
The KILLING FLOOR 2: Halloween Horrors Content Pack brings
the appropriately named “Holdout- style” Nightmare map to KILLING FLOOR 2 just
in time for Halloween. Players will enter into the level and find themselves in
a random set up rooms, each themed after a different nightmare or phobia,
challenging them to conquer their fears and the attacking Zeds simultaneously.
For the best experience players are encouraged to turn the lights off and wear
headphones…if they dare.
Brutal new weapons and returning enemies have been added to KILLING FLOOR 2 with
this update, giving players more ways, and types of enemies, to shoot,
eviscerate, and explode. Medics will be will get much more “hands on” with Zeds
with the new Hemogoblin, a new melee range weapon that uses drill, and cutting
edge technology, to drain Zeds of their blood and leaving cadaverous corpses in
their wake. Players looking for a more explosive way to deal with Zeds will get
their wish with the Seeker Six, a Demolition perk rocket launcher featuring the
capability to lock on to enemies and fire multiple rockets simultaneously. In
response to player feedback the team is adding the King Fleshpound boss and
Quarter Pound enemies from the Poundemonium Weekly Outbreak mode to the regular
survival mode, just in time to test out the new weapons. These enemies have been
rebalanced for the survival mode, though their original versions will remain in
the Poundemonium game mode.
Tripwire is also including the brand new Daily Mission and Dosh Vault system,
rewarding both occasional and dedicated players alike for their time spent
playing KILLING FLOOR 2. Players will receive a random set of daily missions
each day, earning Vault Dosh for completing them. Unlike Dosh, which is used to
purchase items during matches, Vault Dosh accumulates in player’s accounts and
cannot be used during matches. When various Vault Dosh milestones are reached
players will be rewarded with free Vault Crates containing cosmetic items, so
get in-game and start earning that Vault Dosh!