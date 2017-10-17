 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Talos Principle VR Released

[Oct 17, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers the release of The Talos Principle VR, which brings the first-person puzzler from Croteam into the world of virtual reality. This requires either a Rift or a Vive headset, and offers support for Linux as well as Windows. Those who own the original version of the game are entitled to an automatic 25% discount on the VR version. Here is word:

The Talos Principle VR is priced at $39.99 with automatic 25% off available for all existing owners of The Talos Principle. Along with the content available in the base game, the VR adaptation features the full Road to Gehenna expansion free of charge.

The Talos Principle VR is a virtual reality reimagining of Croteam's critically acclaimed first-person puzzle game in the tradition of philosophical science fiction.

Redesigned from the ground up to provide virtual reality fans with the experience they have come to expect from Croteam, The Talos Principle VR introduces a fresh take to the contradictory world of ancient ruins and advanced technology. With roomscale support, four different movement presets and advanced VR controls, the game is perfectly suited for casual virtual reality gamers and enthusiasts alike.

"The VR reimagining truly is a homecoming moment for The Talos Principle. We have always felt this game was a perfect fit for virtual reality, and it turned out to be true. I can't wait for everyone to jump in and, hopefully, enjoy playing the game as much as we've enjoyed making it," said Croteam's TTPVR project lead and VR enthusiast Mario Kotlar.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Visceral Closing; Star Wars Game Changing Direction
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Launch Trailer
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Preorders; Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Free Weekend
Killing Floor 2 Halloween Horrors Underway
The Talos Principle VR Released
WWE 2K18 Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Released
ELEX Released
Killing Floor: Incursion for Vive Next Month
Team Fortress 2 Mercenary Park Update Coming 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.