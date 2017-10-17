 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

WWE 2K18 Released

[Oct 17, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of WWE 2K18 for Windows, though there is no launch discount or demo to motivate those wrestling with whether to dive in. Here's the pitch:

The biggest video game franchise in WWE history is back with WWE 2K18! Featuring cover Superstar Seth Rollins, WWE 2K18 promises to bring you closer to the ring than ever before with hard-hitting action, stunning graphics, drama, excitement, new game modes, additional match types, deep creation capabilities, and everything you’ve come to love from WWE 2K. Be Like No One.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Visceral Closing; Star Wars Game Changing Direction
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Launch Trailer
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Preorders; Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Free Weekend
Killing Floor 2 Halloween Horrors Underway
The Talos Principle VR Released
WWE 2K18 Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Released
ELEX Released
Killing Floor: Incursion for Vive Next Month
Team Fortress 2 Mercenary Park Update Coming 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.