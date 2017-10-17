South Park: The Fractured But Whole Released

Get your ass to South Park, as Ubisoft announces the release of South Park: The
Fractured But Whole, the new RPG starring the sweet loveable kids from the
cartoon series. Yesterday's
launch trailer offers
a look, and the announcement is chock full of details, including word that the
preorder offer of a bonus of a free copy of South Park: The Stick of Truth
is extended to post-release, and is available through the end of January:
day, Ubisoft® and South Park Digital Studios announced that South Park™:
The Fractured But Whole™ is now available on Playstation™4 computer
entertainment system, Xbox One, and Windows PC. From the creators of South Park,
Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, The
Fractured But Whole takes you back to South Park, as a new threat looms on the
horizon. South Park: The Fractured But Whole is rated 18+.
In addition to the standard version, South Park: The Fractured But Whole will
also be available in three special editions including the Gold Edition,
Steelbook Gold Edition and Collector’s Edition. Created, written, voiced, and
directed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is
authentic, interactive South Park at its finest – hilarious, outrageous, and a
whole lot of fun. For a limited time, anyone who purchases South Park: The
Fractured But Whole will receive the first game release, South Park: The Stick
of Truth for free.*
With crime on the rise in South Park, the streets have never been more
dangerous. As the sun sets on the quiet Colorado town, chaos reigns as the seedy
underbelly of the city comes alive. The town needs new heroes to come to the
rescue. Eric Cartman seizes the opportunity to save the town and create the best
superhero franchise ever, Coon and Friends, with himself, The Coon, as the
leader.
An all-new dynamic combat system offers new opportunities to manipulate time and
space on the battlefield, and a revamped looting and crafting system gives you
the freedom to develop and refine your powers as you progress through the game.
Find loot hidden throughout the land and follow recipes to craft your own
outrageous equipment to aid you in battle.
For more information about South Park: The Fractured But Whole, please visit
southparkgame.com and for the latest on all Ubisoft games, please visit
ubiblog.com
*Limited time gift with purchase expires on January 31st, 2018.