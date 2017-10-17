 
ELEX Released

[Oct 17, 2017, 09:57 am ET] - 5 Comments

Frankie says ELEX!, as publisher THQ Nordic announces the release of ELEX, Piranha Bytes' new action/RPG set in space, where no one can hear your awesome mix tape cassette. The ELEX website has details on the game, and a can show the way to ordering a copy for Windows, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4. Here's the launch trailer, which was released yesterday, and here are some details on the game:

The day has come… ELEX is released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. The RPG with a vast open world ties two popular settings together: Fantasy and Science Fiction. In the post-apocalyptic world of Magalan, players will encounter magic-using, sword-slinging Berserkers. Or Outlaws packed with shotguns, grenades and flamethrowers. And, of course, Clerics with their high-tech arsenal of laser weapons and giant War Mechs.

ELEX offers a huge, seamless open world, packed with quests and rewarding exploration opportunities. A deep character progression system allows players to create exactly the hero that they like.

Over three years in development, the next game from Piranha Bytes - the creators of the Gothic and Risen series - is finally here: ELEX!

