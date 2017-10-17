ELEX Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Frankie says ELEX!, as publisher THQ Nordic announces the release of ELEX, Piranha Bytes' new action/RPG set in space, where no one can hear your awesome mix tape cassette. The ELEX website has details on the game, and a can show the way to ordering a copy for Windows, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4. Here's the launch trailer, which was released yesterday, and here are some details on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 October 2017, 12:09.
Chatbear Announcements.