ELEX Released

The day has come… ELEX is released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. The RPG with a vast open world ties two popular settings together: Fantasy and Science Fiction. In the post-apocalyptic world of Magalan, players will encounter magic-using, sword-slinging Berserkers. Or Outlaws packed with shotguns, grenades and flamethrowers. And, of course, Clerics with their high-tech arsenal of laser weapons and giant War Mechs.



ELEX offers a huge, seamless open world, packed with quests and rewarding exploration opportunities. A deep character progression system allows players to create exactly the hero that they like.



Over three years in development, the next game from Piranha Bytes - the creators of the Gothic and Risen series - is finally here: ELEX!