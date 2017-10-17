 
Killing Floor: Incursion for Vive Next Month

[Oct 17, 2017, 09:57 am ET] - Post a Comment

Tripwire Interactive announces Killing Floor: Incursion is coming to HTC Vive on November 7th via Steam, offering another way to play this VR zombie shooter. The game is already available for Oculus Rift, and word is that version will be offered on Steam as well. They also announce the game is getting a new Holdout mode update for both versions at that time:

Tripwire Interactive, the award-winning development studio and creators of the Killing Floor and Red Orchestra franchises, announced today that Killing Floor: Incursion will be coming to the HTC VIVE via Steam VR on Nov. 7, 2017 for $39.99 USD. The Oculus Rift version will also be available to purchase on Steam on this date. To celebrate the announcement Killing Floor: Incursion can be pre-ordered now on Steam for 15% off through launch on the Steam Store Page.

Currently available for Oculus Rift + Touch and based on the multi-million unit selling action horror franchise Killing Floor, Killing Floor: Incursion takes the action horror genre to the next level with a fully-realized, made-for-VR, story-driven adventure. Play alone or with a friend in co-op mode, explore diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities -- and fight to survive against the horrific Zed hordes with a variety of weapons, including pistols, shotguns, axes, and even the occasional leftover limb.

Current Oculus owners of Killing Floor: Incursion can also look forward to a free content update on launch day, including a new difficulty mode, Katana weapon, leaderboards, achievements, and the exciting new “Holdout” game mode, which finds players defending a map point against increasingly deadly waves of Zeds and bosses.

“With Killing Floor: Incursion, we’ve managed to create VR gameplay experiences we couldn’t have achieved with a traditional game,” said Leland Scali, Project Lead at Tripwire Interactive. “The Killing Floor universe has never felt this immersive and we’re excited for more players to experience it first-hand.”

