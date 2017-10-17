Killing Floor: Incursion for Vive Next Month

Tripwire Interactive, the award-winning development studio and creators of the Killing Floor and Red Orchestra franchises, announced today that Killing Floor: Incursion will be coming to the HTC VIVE via Steam VR on Nov. 7, 2017 for $39.99 USD. The Oculus Rift version will also be available to purchase on Steam on this date. To celebrate the announcement Killing Floor: Incursion can be pre-ordered now on Steam for 15% off through launch on the Steam Store Page.



Currently available for Oculus Rift + Touch and based on the multi-million unit selling action horror franchise Killing Floor, Killing Floor: Incursion takes the action horror genre to the next level with a fully-realized, made-for-VR, story-driven adventure. Play alone or with a friend in co-op mode, explore diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities -- and fight to survive against the horrific Zed hordes with a variety of weapons, including pistols, shotguns, axes, and even the occasional leftover limb.



Current Oculus owners of Killing Floor: Incursion can also look forward to a free content update on launch day, including a new difficulty mode, Katana weapon, leaderboards, achievements, and the exciting new “Holdout” game mode, which finds players defending a map point against increasingly deadly waves of Zeds and bosses.



“With Killing Floor: Incursion, we’ve managed to create VR gameplay experiences we couldn’t have achieved with a traditional game,” said Leland Scali, Project Lead at Tripwire Interactive. “The Killing Floor universe has never felt this immersive and we’re excited for more players to experience it first-hand.”