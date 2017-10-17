Killing Floor: Incursion for Vive Next Month

Tripwire Interactive announces Killing Floor: Incursion
is coming to HTC
Vive on November 7th via Steam
, offering another way to play this VR zombie
shooter. The game is already available for Oculus Rift, and word is that version
will be offered on Steam as well. They also announce the game is getting a new
Holdout mode update for both versions at that time:
Tripwire Interactive,
the award-winning development studio and creators of the Killing Floor and Red
Orchestra franchises, announced today that Killing Floor: Incursion will be
coming to the HTC VIVE via Steam VR on Nov. 7, 2017 for $39.99 USD. The Oculus
Rift version will also be available to purchase on Steam on this date. To
celebrate the announcement Killing Floor: Incursion can be pre-ordered now on
Steam for 15% off through launch on the Steam Store Page.
Currently available for Oculus Rift + Touch and based on the multi-million unit
selling action horror franchise Killing Floor, Killing Floor: Incursion takes
the action horror genre to the next level with a fully-realized, made-for-VR,
story-driven adventure. Play alone or with a friend in co-op mode, explore
diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities -- and fight
to survive against the horrific Zed hordes with a variety of weapons, including
pistols, shotguns, axes, and even the occasional leftover limb.
Current Oculus owners of Killing Floor: Incursion can also look forward to a
free content update on launch day, including a new difficulty mode, Katana
weapon, leaderboards, achievements, and the exciting new “Holdout” game mode,
which finds players defending a map point against increasingly deadly waves of
Zeds and bosses.
“With Killing Floor: Incursion, we’ve managed to create VR gameplay experiences
we couldn’t have achieved with a traditional game,” said Leland Scali, Project
Lead at Tripwire Interactive. “The Killing Floor universe has never felt this
immersive and we’re excited for more players to experience it
first-hand.”