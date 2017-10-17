 
Team Fortress 2 Mercenary Park Update Coming

[Oct 17, 2017, 09:57 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Team Fortress 2 blog announces plans for a new Jungle Inferno update coming to Team Fortress 2 adding a Jurassic Park-inspired Mercenary Park mode. This page has the first of four daily updates on the plan, and here's the overview:

If Jurassic Park taught us one thing, it's life finds a way. If Jurassic Park taught us two things, it's life finds a way and Jurassic Park is a good idea to steal for an update. And if Valve's legal team has taught us one thing, it was by screaming at us about not telling you the second thing Jurassic Park taught us.

If people screaming at us has taught us one thing, it's that loud noises make us so anxious we forget where the backspace key is, so we're just plowing ahead and are happy to announce our wholly original update about deadly animals escaping from a theme park. Because life finds a way, which is the only thing we stole learned from Jurassic Park.

