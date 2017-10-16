Overwatch Boasts 35 Million Players

|
A tweet from Overwatch has a quick video on the success of Overwatch, Blizzard's multiplayer shooter for Windows and consoles. The clip shows Dr. Junkenstein with the following quote: "35 million players and counting... Cheers, mates!" The body of the tweet paraphrases a Junkrat tag line: "What a bunch of misfits and freaks we got here—we love it! Thanks for teaming up with us, heroes."
