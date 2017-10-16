Battlefield 1 Turning Tides Details

Conquer land, air and sea in the amphibious battles of the Great War! In Battlefield 1 Turning Tides, players can deploy into all-out war in a variety of maps and gameplay set across Gallipoli and the North Sea. The third expansion of Battlefield 1 will bring 4 all new maps, 6 new weapons, an Infiltrator Elite Class, L-Class Destroyer, C-Class Airship, a new epic Operation and more. In the new game mode, Conquest Assault, a twist on the signature conquest mode, attackers and defenders fight over key areas, exclusively controlled by the defending team as the match starts.



To learn about each of the maps, weapons and more of what players can immerse themselves in with Battlefield 1 Turning Tides, coming this December, head to the Battlefield 1 website here.