Forged Battalion Announced

Team 17 and Petroglyph announce Forged Battalion, a new real-time strategy game
coming to early access next year.
This teaser trailer
offers a first look at what they call "the next evolution of RTS," and the
announcement is chock full of details:
Award-winning international games
label Team17 today announced that it has partnered with Westwood Studios and
Command & Conquer veterans Petroglyph Games to bring Forged Battalion, an
innovative and dynamic take on the classic genre, to Steam Early Access in early
2018.
In Forged Battalion players will build and customise their own unique faction as
they fight in a variety of skirmish, solo, and multiplayer battles. The players
are not only commanders, but also engineers – so they have ultimate control over
their faction’s units, factories, superweapons and economy.
Towards the end of the 21st century, the effects of climate change have
devastated the world and a military force called “The Collective” has spread
across the globe. As part of the resistance group against this aggressive enemy,
it’s time for you to join the fight!
Create, customise, and develop the blueprints of your emerging faction to create
ever-evolving factories and units. Using resources gained from each battle, you
will unlock new options through the metagame tech tree allowing you to choose
the archetype, and an array of armours, locomotors, weapons, and special
abilities such as stealth and regeneration that will make your faction one of a
kind. As more technology is unlocked, your designs become more advanced.
Ultimately, you will have access to the most powerful options, including an
array of deadly superweapons to launch against your foes.
Key Features:
Forge Your Faction - Modify every unit
chassis (Infantry, Light Vehicle, Heavy Vehicle, Aircraft) with a host of
weapons, support and locomotor types. Add regenerative armour to your light
vehicle, or add an anti-tank gun to your aircraft. Adapt to every situation,
and every opponent.
Persistent Tech tree - Each battle you
fight, in each mode, contributes towards your faction’s technology upgrades
with different science paths; advancing the tech tree unlocks blueprints.
A dynamic story campaign - The Resistance
needs you to forge a new force to be reckoned with. Play through an exciting
story campaign that will test your ability to react and adapt to the
increasing threat of the “The Collective”.
Online multiplayer - Join up to seven other
players in a variety of online multiplayer modes for intense tactical
co-operative and versus action on dedicated servers.
Steam Workshop support
Though the Command & Conquer veterans are hugely experienced in the genre,
the team at Petroglyph want building Forged Battalion to be a truly
collaborative process with Real-Time Strategy fans and is anticipating that the
game will be in Steam Early Access for approximately six months.
Planned Early Access Launch Content:
At least five Campaign missions comprising the
first act of a multi-act storyline
At least five Skirmish maps supporting up to eight
players
Multiple Skirmish game modes including HQ
Destruction and Annihilation
Dedicated servers to support multiplayer
Forged Battalion will be entering Steam Early Access in early
2018