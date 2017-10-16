 
Destiny 2 PC Launch Trailer

[Oct 16, 2017, 8:35 pm ET] - Post a Comment

With the Windows edition of Destiny 2 set to arrive a week from tomorrow, Bungie now offers the official PC launch trailer for the first-person shooter. This post from last week has all the details on what to expect from the launch. All the footage in the new clip was captured using the PC version, and it comes along with some technical details:

Destiny 2 will launch for the first time on PC at 10 a.m. PDT, October 24, via the Blizzard Battle.net app.

A wide variety of activities awaits from story content and incredible cinematics, to exploration of new worlds, competitive PvP multiplayer, and more ways to play with other Guardians through Guided Games, and Clans.

Destiny 2 on PC will support feature sets including: 4K Resolution Support (3840x2160), uncapped framerate, full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping, text chat, adjustable Field of View, detailed PC settings screen, 21:9 and triple monitor support, and HDR.

