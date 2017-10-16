Destiny 2 PC Launch Trailer

Destiny 2 will launch for the first time on PC at 10 a.m. PDT, October 24, via the Blizzard Battle.net app.



A wide variety of activities awaits from story content and incredible cinematics, to exploration of new worlds, competitive PvP multiplayer, and more ways to play with other Guardians through Guided Games, and Clans.



Destiny 2 on PC will support feature sets including: 4K Resolution Support (3840x2160), uncapped framerate, full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping, text chat, adjustable Field of View, detailed PC settings screen, 21:9 and triple monitor support, and HDR.