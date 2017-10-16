South Park: The Fractured But Whole Launch Trailer

In the quiet mountain town of South Park, darkness has spread across the land. A new power is rising to combat this evil. An entire squad of superheroes will rise, led by a nocturnal scavenger sworn to clean the trash can of South Park society.



The kids are playing superheroes, and Cartman is determined to turn Coon and Friends into the biggest superhero franchise of all time. However, the villainous Professor Chaos emerges with an evil plan to eliminate Coon and Friends. The heroes need to work as a team to fight the chaos and terror that that grips the town.



From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™, a sequel to South Park™: The Stick of Truth™, winner of 25 video game awards.



Players will once again assume the role of the New Kid. As the newest member of Coon and Friends, you must create your own superhero, build up your notoriety, and use your superpowers to save South Park. Only then will Coon and Friends take their rightful place as the greatest team of superheroes ever assembled, and get the movie deal they so richly deserve. In a city gripped by chaos, Coon and Friends rise to save the day.