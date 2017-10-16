 
ELEX Launch Trailer

[Oct 16, 2017, 8:35 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Launch trailer mania continues. ELEX is launching tomorrow, and the launch trailer is now here to help pave the way for the science fiction RPG from Gothic developer Piranha Bytes. Here's word on the game and their release plans:

Gearing up for its upcoming release on Oct. 17, the sci-fi RPG ELEX has released its official in-game launch trailer. Players can choose to join three completely different factions and shape the fate of the planet of Magalan in all its beauty with their decisions.

Developed by Piranha Bytes, creators of the award winning Gothic series, ELEX is an action role-playing open world game and is set in a brand new, post-apocalyptic, Science-Fantasy universe where magic meets mechs. ELEX is out for PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One on October 17th as digital and retail version.

