xkcd Game Jam Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This post announces plans for a weekend game development jam to create games based on your favorite xkcd comic or 'what if?' article. The prizes are mostly bragging rights, but who wouldn't want to brag about such an honor? The weekend will run from November 17th until November 20th. Word is: "They say there's always a relevant xkcd comic for any given situation. Well, now there'll be a relevant xkcd game based on a relevant xkcd comic for any given situation!"
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 October 2017, 22:46.
Chatbear Announcements.