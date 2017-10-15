PUBG Sets New CCU Record, Bans More Players

|
The Steam: Game and Player Statistics page shows another new concurrent user record for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, showing a peak today of over 2.1 million players. But the peak for the battle royale game is higher than that according to VG247, were they say the game had 2,291,190 concurrent users at one point. They also note this tweet saying the number of players banned from the game for cheating has doubled over the past month. They say over 322,000 cheaters have been banned, adding: "We are currently banning at a rate of 6K-13K per day, nearly 20K within the last 24 hours alone. The vast majority is from China."
