 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

PUBG Sets New CCU Record, Bans More Players

[Oct 15, 2017, 1:59 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The Steam: Game and Player Statistics page shows another new concurrent user record for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, showing a peak today of over 2.1 million players. But the peak for the battle royale game is higher than that according to VG247, were they say the game had 2,291,190 concurrent users at one point. They also note this tweet saying the number of players banned from the game for cheating has doubled over the past month. They say over 322,000 cheaters have been banned, adding: "We are currently banning at a rate of 6K-13K per day, nearly 20K within the last 24 hours alone. The vast majority is from China."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PUBG Sets New CCU Record, Bans More Players
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle PC Plans
Rocket League Halloween Event Starts Tomorrow
Steep Road to the Olympics Details
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Will Lawbreakers Go Free-to-Play?
Gold Rush: The Game Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.