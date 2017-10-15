BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle PC Plans

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle (ブレイブルー クロスタグバトル BureiBurū Kurosu Tagu Batoru) is a crossover tag team fighting game consisting of characters from the licensed fighting games series which Project BB Team involved in, from Arc System Works’ own BlazBlue, Atlus’ Persona 4 Arena and French-Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, including Rooster Teeth’s anime-styled web animation RWBY. The character art for this game is drawn by Higuchi Konomi who previously worked as a character designer of the XBlaze series.