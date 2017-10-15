BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle PC Plans

|
A new trailer from BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle introduces more characters from the upcoming fighting game (thanks DSOGaming). This has all the visual and auditory overload one would expect from an anime brawler, though some of it will be confusing, as it mixes Japanese and English translations with inconsistent use of subtitles. One bit of information is clear, though, as Steam is listed along with PlayStation 4 and Switch, confirming the game will be coming to PCs when it is released next year. Here's a description of the game from the BlazBlue Wiki:
