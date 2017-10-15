 
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle PC Plans

[Oct 15, 2017, 1:58 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle introduces more characters from the upcoming fighting game (thanks DSOGaming). This has all the visual and auditory overload one would expect from an anime brawler, though some of it will be confusing, as it mixes Japanese and English translations with inconsistent use of subtitles. One bit of information is clear, though, as Steam is listed along with PlayStation 4 and Switch, confirming the game will be coming to PCs when it is released next year. Here's a description of the game from the BlazBlue Wiki:

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle (ブレイブルー クロスタグバトル BureiBurū Kurosu Tagu Batoru) is a crossover tag team fighting game consisting of characters from the licensed fighting games series which Project BB Team involved in, from Arc System Works’ own BlazBlue, Atlus’ Persona 4 Arena and French-Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, including Rooster Teeth’s anime-styled web animation RWBY. The character art for this game is drawn by Higuchi Konomi who previously worked as a character designer of the XBlaze series.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle PC Plans
