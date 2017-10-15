Rocket League Halloween Event Starts Tomorrow

The
Rocket League website
has details on a Halloween event kicking off tomorrow
in the hard-driving sports game (thanks
Engadget
). This involves a temporary in-game currency based on candy corn
the beloved/worst-ever candy (depending on who you ask), and the lightning rod
of the moment, loot crates. Things get started at 8:00 pm EDT, and this will
conclude on November 6th at 1:00 pm EST (that's no typo, daylight saving time
ends during the event). Here's a rundown on the event, which, like most loot
crate/virtual currency deals, is pretty complicated:
Rocket League’s
first-ever Haunted Hallows special Event is just around the corner, which means
that it’s time for a closer, not-at-all spooky look at Rocket League’s upcoming
Event system!
EARNING AND SPENDING CURRENCY
Our Event system introduces a new limited-time currency, with the first being
Candy Corn! All you need to do to earn it is to play (and complete) Online
Matches. In order to use Candy Corn, simply click the 'Special Event' button on
the main menu screen. From there, you can redeem whatever you've earned to claim
Halloween Items, Decryptors, and Locked "Haunted Hallows" Crates.
Candy Corn can be spent throughout the Event, and will expire one week after
Haunted Hallows is over, but don't worry -- Items purchased with Candy Corn DO
NOT expire at the end of the event, and will remain in your inventory forever!
*Note: The standalone items you can buy with Candy Corn are NOT the same as the
items available in the ‘Haunted Hallows’ Crate!
DECRYPTORS
Decryptors are the newest way to unlock Crates in Rocket League and they can be
used for any Crate in the game (including Event Crates). The only way to get
Decryptors is to buy them with Candy Corn. But remember: any Crate Item unlocked
through the use of Decryptors will be untradeable. If you want to trade an
unlocked item, make sure you use a normal Key.
EVENT CRATES
Our new ‘Haunted Hallows’ Event Crates are only available during the Haunted
Hallows event, and there are three ways to get them. As always, you can get a
new Crate as a drop after some Online Matches, and you can also buy the Crate
using Candy Corn. In both cases, you can open the Crate with a Key or a
Decryptor. We’re also letting you buy Event Crates directly, similar to how you
buy Keys, and any purchased ‘Haunted Hallows’ Crate will not require a Key or
Decryptor to unlock. Purchased Crates will not be tradeable, but items from
purchased crates can be traded after the normal seven-day trade hold window.
Finally, the Haunted Hallows Event Crates will not be updated for next
Halloween. If you decide to wait a year to open one of these Crates, it will
still have the same potential item inside as it does during this event.