Steep Road to the Olympics Details

The Olympic Winter Games are kicking off next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, but players can experience the competitive thrills and inspiring stories early when the Road to the Olympics expansion launches for Steep on December 5. Road to the Olympics will introduce a new story mode that takes players on a journey through the world of freestyle competition. As they work their way up to qualify for Olympic competition and strive for gold in Big Air, Half Pipe, and Slopestyle, players will be cheered on with tips and insights from real Olympians, including Lindsey Vonn, Bode Miller, Sage Kotsenburg and more.



Outside of the story mode, players will be able to compete for medals and online leaderboard glory in Giant Slalom, Slalom, Super-G, Downhill, Parallel Giant Slalom, Halfpipe, Snowboard Cross, Slopestyle, Big Air, Ski Halfpipe, Ski Cross, and Ski Slopestyle, all held on new South Korean slopes. Road to the Olympics also introduces an expansive new massif set in Japan, where multiple new peaks loom over slopes dotted with temples and cherry blossom forests. Players can cut loose and take on a ton of new challenges while enjoying the new rail-grind mechanic and, of course, the deep powder that Japanese slopes are famous for.