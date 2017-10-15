Steep Road to the Olympics Details

UbiBlog discusses the Road to the Olympics DLC coming in December to
Steep, their tea-making and wintersports simulation. They offer
this new trailer
showing things off, and drop some new details:
The Olympic Winter Games
are kicking off next February in PyeongChang, South Korea, but players can
experience the competitive thrills and inspiring stories early when the Road to
the Olympics expansion launches for Steep on December 5. Road to the Olympics
will introduce a new story mode that takes players on a journey through the
world of freestyle competition. As they work their way up to qualify for Olympic
competition and strive for gold in Big Air, Half Pipe, and Slopestyle, players
will be cheered on with tips and insights from real Olympians, including Lindsey
Vonn, Bode Miller, Sage Kotsenburg and more.
Outside of the story mode, players will be able to compete for medals and online
leaderboard glory in Giant Slalom, Slalom, Super-G, Downhill, Parallel Giant
Slalom, Halfpipe, Snowboard Cross, Slopestyle, Big Air, Ski Halfpipe, Ski Cross,
and Ski Slopestyle, all held on new South Korean slopes. Road to the Olympics
also introduces an expansive new massif set in Japan, where multiple new peaks
loom over slopes dotted with temples and cherry blossom forests. Players can cut
loose and take on a ton of new challenges while enjoying the new rail-grind
mechanic and, of course, the deep powder that Japanese slopes are famous
for.