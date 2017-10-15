 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Top 10

[Oct 15, 2017, 1:58 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Valve's list of bestselling games on Steam from last week. Now with more hyperlinks, but still no clear understanding of the duplicate entry:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS.
  2. Middle-earth: Shadow of War.
  3. Cuphead.
  4. Middle-earth: Shadow of War.
  5. Divinity: Original Sin 2.
  6. The Evil Within 2.
  7. Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth Expansion.
  8. Total War: WARHAMMER II.
  9. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
  10. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PUBG Sets New CCU Record, Bans More Players
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle PC Plans
Rocket League Halloween Event Starts Tomorrow
Steep Road to the Olympics Details
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Sunday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Will Lawbreakers Go Free-to-Play?
Gold Rush: The Game Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.