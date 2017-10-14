Will Lawbreakers Go Free-to-Play?

Boss Key's Lawbreakers
launched to great
reviews
, but sold poorly, and the multiplayer first person shooter has
suffered with abysmal concurrent player counts ever since. Designer Cliff
Bleszinski has discussed efforts to improve on this going forward, which is one
of the topics of
this interview on GameSpot
that's the full version of a conversation they've
previously quoted. The game was originally planned to be free-to-play, and many
armchair analysts have declared it must change to this model if it is to
succeed, so they asked Cliff about this, and got the following reply:
Before
launch, you had the big news that switching from free-to-play to a premium
product and I think now, some people have been suggesting or stating online,
which doesn't necessarily carry any weight, but that the game could be looking
to go back to a free to play model. Is that something that's on the table or no?
Which just boggles me, my brain because my ... I've got a decent business sense.
Especially when it comes to this industry. It's gotten me fairly far. And under
the assumption that games are expensive, 60 dollars is a lot of money. Even 100
dollars for all the special editions that you see coming out. And I was of the
belief that $29.99, it's a little bit over ... It's pretty much an impulse buy.
And did it help? Did it hurt? Should it have gone free? Maybe. Would we consider
experimenting with that in the future? I wouldn't remove it from the table. But,
I just ... I don't want to get down into sleazy free to play, as much as I want
to keep this game afloat and with our, like I said, our fledgling community, I
don't want to get into Candy Crush type-tactics 'cause I just won't be able to
sleep at night and I don't sleep well to begin with.
But yeah, I wouldn't rule it out in the future, especially if we consider
rolling the game out ... Well, we're considering in the future, rolling the game
out in Asia. It's one of those things that you almost have to do that in Asia,
so we'll be considering doing that, maybe one of those things if we do it there,
would it make sense to roll it back out to the states? Possibly. But, I don't
want to start doing gun rentals any time soon in game.