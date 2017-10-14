 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Will Lawbreakers Go Free-to-Play?

[Oct 14, 2017, 1:23 pm ET] - 17 Comments

Boss Key's Lawbreakers launched to great reviews, but sold poorly, and the multiplayer first person shooter has suffered with abysmal concurrent player counts ever since. Designer Cliff Bleszinski has discussed efforts to improve on this going forward, which is one of the topics of this interview on GameSpot that's the full version of a conversation they've previously quoted. The game was originally planned to be free-to-play, and many armchair analysts have declared it must change to this model if it is to succeed, so they asked Cliff about this, and got the following reply:

Before launch, you had the big news that switching from free-to-play to a premium product and I think now, some people have been suggesting or stating online, which doesn't necessarily carry any weight, but that the game could be looking to go back to a free to play model. Is that something that's on the table or no?

Which just boggles me, my brain because my ... I've got a decent business sense. Especially when it comes to this industry. It's gotten me fairly far. And under the assumption that games are expensive, 60 dollars is a lot of money. Even 100 dollars for all the special editions that you see coming out. And I was of the belief that $29.99, it's a little bit over ... It's pretty much an impulse buy. And did it help? Did it hurt? Should it have gone free? Maybe. Would we consider experimenting with that in the future? I wouldn't remove it from the table. But, I just ... I don't want to get down into sleazy free to play, as much as I want to keep this game afloat and with our, like I said, our fledgling community, I don't want to get into Candy Crush type-tactics 'cause I just won't be able to sleep at night and I don't sleep well to begin with.

But yeah, I wouldn't rule it out in the future, especially if we consider rolling the game out ... Well, we're considering in the future, rolling the game out in Asia. It's one of those things that you almost have to do that in Asia, so we'll be considering doing that, maybe one of those things if we do it there, would it make sense to roll it back out to the states? Possibly. But, I don't want to start doing gun rentals any time soon in game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Will Lawbreakers Go Free-to-Play?
Gold Rush: The Game Released
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Delayed
SQUIDS FROM SPACE Free Weekend
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Dungeons 3 Breaks Out
BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Demo
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass Details
Who Can Broadcast Pro Dota 2 Games?
Aftercharge Open Alpha
Mutant Football League This Month
Football Manager 2018 Tactical Revamp
On Sale
Evening Interviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.