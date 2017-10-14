Gold Rush: The Game Released

Those of you who have never dreamt about finding a gold nugget, please raise your hand. Ok, now, gather around, because I’m about to tell you something. The rest of you can just enjoy this experience, because there is nothing I can tell you to make you even more interested. It’s just a “dream come true” for all of us, right?



Gold Rush allows you to discover the tough experience of gold mining. You start with just a few bucks, but with passing days, you become the wealthiest man in Alaska.



We created a big, detailed world with four unique gold mining claims. On each, you will find a fully deformable terrain. Each fragment of our world has its own background story you can discover in spare time.