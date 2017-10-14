 
Gold Rush: The Game Released

[Oct 14, 2017, 1:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Set to the tune of My Darling Clementine: Steam now offers the release of Gold Rush: The Game, a windows simulation of the are of gold mining, from panning for the precious metal to using giant earth moving equipment. This is made in conjunction with the Discovery Channel based on their series of the same name, so rest assured it is probably at least as accurate as "Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives," "Mermaids: The New Evidence," and "Russian Yeti: The Killer Lives." Here's a trailer from when this launched on Kickstarter, and this post announces upcoming free content updates which will fulfill all Kickstarter promises. Here are details on the game:

Those of you who have never dreamt about finding a gold nugget, please raise your hand. Ok, now, gather around, because I’m about to tell you something. The rest of you can just enjoy this experience, because there is nothing I can tell you to make you even more interested. It’s just a “dream come true” for all of us, right?

Gold Rush allows you to discover the tough experience of gold mining. You start with just a few bucks, but with passing days, you become the wealthiest man in Alaska.

We created a big, detailed world with four unique gold mining claims. On each, you will find a fully deformable terrain. Each fragment of our world has its own background story you can discover in spare time.

