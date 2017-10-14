Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Delayed

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
was only
announced four months
ago
, but Microsoft Studios
already announces
a new early 2018 release window that represents a delay
for the RTS remake (thanks
DSOGaming
). Word is in the meantime they will expand the closed beta:
When we set out to re-release the original Age of Empires (as ‘Age of
Empires: Definitive Edition’), we had many debates over the extent of
restoration that we should undertake. The challenge of re-releasing a classic is
just that: it’s a classic and it deserves to be treated with careful reverence.
At the same time, in a living, thriving genre, norms continually evolve,
technology advances, and player expectations change. This is as true for RTS as
for any other genre. So, the challenge is to recreate the experience not as it
*actually* was but as we all remember it. How can we modernize the game while
preserving the fun, discovery and magic of that first experience?
To that end, rather than a final release of Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
on October 19, we will instead be inviting thousands more players from the
community into our closed beta between now and launch to allow for more in-depth
testing across single player campaign, multiplayer balance, fine-tuning the
lobby, etc.
We don’t have a final release date to share quite yet, but are targeting early
2018. In the meantime, we will be actively engaging with everyone participating
in the closed beta to gather additional feedback, set up multiplayer sessions,
and ensure that the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition that we are delivering is
the Definitive Edition that you want.