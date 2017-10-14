 
SQUIDS FROM SPACE Free Weekend

[Oct 14, 2017, 1:23 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A free weekend is now underway on Steam for SQUIDS FROM SPACE, a team-based PvP top-down shooter for Windows featuring battles between humans and aliens. Here's word on the game:

SQUIDS FROM SPACE is a team-based tactical PvP top-down shooter where the Earth is under attack from a race of sinister aliens -- The Squids! Taking place in a retro 1950's setting, the people of Earth must unite and fight back, pitting human weapons of war against the Squids' bizarre technology in a battle for the future of the planet!

