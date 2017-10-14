Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This cold of mine is one of the weirder little ones I've ever had. I went to bed with a scratch throat Wednesday, had a mild sore throat Thursday, mild sneezing (my nose never even got stopped up) yesterday, and now I have this teeny cough, a mini version of the post-nasal drip that I usually get after a cold. If this was any briefer or milder, I would not have even notice I was sick. Not that I'm complaining mind you.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 October 2017, 21:24.
Chatbear Announcements.