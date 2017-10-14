 
Out of the Blue

[Oct 14, 2017, 1:23 pm ET] - 8 Comments

This cold of mine is one of the weirder little ones I've ever had. I went to bed with a scratch throat Wednesday, had a mild sore throat Thursday, mild sneezing (my nose never even got stopped up) yesterday, and now I have this teeny cough, a mini version of the post-nasal drip that I usually get after a cold. If this was any briefer or milder, I would not have even notice I was sick. Not that I'm complaining mind you.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Seek and Destroy.
Stories: A man finds a $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt -- just in the nick of time.
Wildfire burns home of 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz.
Science: Studying human tumors in mice may end up being misleading. 60 trillion dead mice later.
Wolf Puppies Are Adorable. Then Comes the Call of the Wild.
Media: StarCrafts Season 5 Finale Trailer.
THOR: RAGNAROK - 8-Bit Trailers (2017) Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi Marvel Movie.
The Funnies: Brevity.

   Current Headlines
Will Lawbreakers Go Free-to-Play?
Gold Rush: The Game Released
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Delayed
SQUIDS FROM SPACE Free Weekend
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Dungeons 3 Breaks Out
BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Demo
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass Details
Who Can Broadcast Pro Dota 2 Games?
Aftercharge Open Alpha
Mutant Football League This Month
Football Manager 2018 Tactical Revamp
On Sale
