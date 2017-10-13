Dungeons 3 Breaks Out

Kalypso Media announces the release of Dungeons 3
on Steam
for Windows, Linux, and macOS, offering the latest installment in this strategy series that pays homage to the
Dungeon Keeper series. This can also be found on
GOG.com
and probably
some other etailers as well. Here's
the release trailer
,
and here's word on the digital release and the physical version to follow:
Unicorns,
valiant knights and other benevolent fantasy creatures beware! Kalypso Media and
the Absolute Evil are cackling to themselves in wicked anticipation as
gloriously evil dungeon sim sequel Dungeons 3 is out now worldwide on Steam for
Windows and Linux. The North American physical and digital console release will
launch on October 17th for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. Console physical retail
versions of Dungeons 3 will arrive as an Extremely Evil Edition, containing a
Throne Room DLC, digital soundtrack and special Dungeons 3 ‘Snotweiser’ drinks
coaster, while the Steam release includes a Throne Room DLC and digital
soundtrack. Dungeons 3 is available for consoles with both digital and physical
versions across EU and export territories today.
The Dungeon Lord has returned once more, and this time has is bringing all of
his dark forces together to bring gamers everywhere the biggest and best
Dungeons experience yet. With a huge roster of units and rooms to build in your
underground lair, co-op support for all game modes, re-worked overworld
mechanics and a range of improvements to the multiplayer experience, Dungeons 3
has everything an evil heart could desire as gamers across PC and console
platforms begin ‘evilfying’ the sickeningly colourful and fluffy fantasy
overworld.