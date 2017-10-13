Dungeons 3 Breaks Out

Unicorns, valiant knights and other benevolent fantasy creatures beware! Kalypso Media and the Absolute Evil are cackling to themselves in wicked anticipation as gloriously evil dungeon sim sequel Dungeons 3 is out now worldwide on Steam for Windows and Linux. The North American physical and digital console release will launch on October 17th for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. Console physical retail versions of Dungeons 3 will arrive as an Extremely Evil Edition, containing a Throne Room DLC, digital soundtrack and special Dungeons 3 ‘Snotweiser’ drinks coaster, while the Steam release includes a Throne Room DLC and digital soundtrack. Dungeons 3 is available for consoles with both digital and physical versions across EU and export territories today.



The Dungeon Lord has returned once more, and this time has is bringing all of his dark forces together to bring gamers everywhere the biggest and best Dungeons experience yet. With a huge roster of units and rooms to build in your underground lair, co-op support for all game modes, re-worked overworld mechanics and a range of improvements to the multiplayer experience, Dungeons 3 has everything an evil heart could desire as gamers across PC and console platforms begin ‘evilfying’ the sickeningly colourful and fluffy fantasy overworld.