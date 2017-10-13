 
BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Demo

[Oct 13, 2017, 8:03 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam now offers a playable demo for BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers, the throwback, top-down racing game. The game is due for release next week, but you can take it for a test drive right now, and there are free game keys to be had for the top 10 drivers on their time-attack leaderboard:

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers is coming to PC/Steam next Wednesday, October 18th. Studio Oudidon is so eager to share their hard work with the whole world that we decided to release the demo no later than today!

This free demo offers a small tour of BAFL. It includes:

  • 1 track for Time-Attack or Perfect Race
  • 3-track championship for up to 4 players (instead of 8 in the full game).

As a reminder the full game features:

  • 10+ Unique Thematic Tracks
  • Up to 8 players on the same screen
  • Solo and Multiplayer Championships with Car Upgrades
  • Custom Races and Championships (with dozens of possibilities)
  • Time Attack with World Ladders and Ghosts
  • No. Brakes.

And to celebrate the upcoming launch day, the studio decided to run a Pre-Release Week-End Contest.
The challenge is quite simple: players will have to climb up to the top of the Time-Attack leaderboard. The 10 best pilots will receive a free key for the full game.

