BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Demo

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers is coming to PC/Steam next Wednesday, October 18th. Studio Oudidon is so eager to share their hard work with the whole world that we decided to release the demo no later than today!



This free demo offers a small tour of BAFL. It includes:

1 track for Time-Attack or Perfect Race

3-track championship for up to 4 players (instead of 8 in the full game).

As a reminder the full game features:

10+ Unique Thematic Tracks

Up to 8 players on the same screen

Solo and Multiplayer Championships with Car Upgrades

Custom Races and Championships (with dozens of possibilities)

Time Attack with World Ladders and Ghosts

No. Brakes.

And to celebrate the upcoming launch day, the studio decided to run a Pre-Release Week-End Contest.

The challenge is quite simple: players will have to climb up to the top of the Time-Attack leaderboard. The 10 best pilots will receive a free key for the full game.