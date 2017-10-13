 
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass Details

[Oct 13, 2017, 8:03 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Following this week's 30 minute commercial for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, UbiBlog announces details about what will be included in the thirty dollar (USD) season pass for the RPG sequel:

Ubisoft reveals more details on South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass. The Season Pass adds Stick of Truth costumes and perks, Towelie game tips, new combat challenges, two new story missions, including new combat buddies, new superhero costumes and perks.

Season Pass owners will be able to enjoy three DLCs:

  • “Danger Deck”, where players will have to face the ultimate combat challenge in Doctor Timothy’s Danger Deck . They will be able to unlock exclusive costumes and artifacts. “Danger Deck” will be available for $5.99 on December 2017.
  • “From Dusk till Casa Bonita”, a new story where players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita. This content will be available for $11.99 in 2018.
  • “Bring the Crunch”, which will introduce a new story, including an all new superhero class. It will be available for $11.99 in 2018.

In addition, the Season Pass will also include free Day One content:

  • “Relics of Zaron” (costume and perks pack), available for $4.99 on October 17th
  • “Towelie: Your Gaming Bud” (in game buddy giving tips), available for $1.99 on October 24th

The Season Pass will be available on October 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC at a price of $29.99.The Season Pass is also part of the Gold Edition, already available for pre-order at southpark.ubisoft.com/game/en-us/buy/index.aspx

