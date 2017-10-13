Who Can Broadcast Pro Dota 2 Games?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Presumably provoked by this situation, the Dota 2 blog give's Valve's take on who should be entitled to create Dota 2 broadcast streams from DotaTV. It's a bit wordy, and they use some vague language, but the conclusion indicates that anyone should be able to broadcast tournament streams, but that only official organizers should be monetizing these streams:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 October 2017, 03:34.
Chatbear Announcements.