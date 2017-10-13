 
Who Can Broadcast Pro Dota 2 Games?

[Oct 13, 2017, 8:03 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Presumably provoked by this situation, the Dota 2 blog give's Valve's take on who should be entitled to create Dota 2 broadcast streams from DotaTV. It's a bit wordy, and they use some vague language, but the conclusion indicates that anyone should be able to broadcast tournament streams, but that only official organizers should be monetizing these streams:

Broadly speaking, we see two groups of fans (with some degree of overlap). Some fans follow competitive play – they have favorite teams, players, casters, tournaments — and want to consume content directly from tournament organizers who are producing events. Other fans have strong affinities to specific personalities, and they watch them play games, talk about games, and cast a variety of professional, amateur, and pub games. We want to make sure that there is content available that serves both groups of customers.

To that end, in addition to the official, fully-produced streams from the tournament organizer itself, we believe that anyone should be able to broadcast a match from DotaTV for their audience. However, we don’t think they should do so in a commercial manner or in a way that directly competes with the tournament organizer’s stream. This means no advertising/branding overlays, and no sponsorships. It also means not using any of the official broadcast’s content such as caster audio, camerawork, overlays, interstitial content, and so on. Finally, this is not permission for studios to broadcast each other’s events. In general, everyone should play nice together, and we think the boundaries should be pretty clear.

