Aftercharge Open Alpha

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
An open alpha of Aftercharge is now available on Steam, offering the chance to sample this upcoming three-versus-three multiplayer first-person shooter between now and October 15th. Developer Chainsawesome Games is eager for players to check this out as they gear up for release next year, but carefully temper expectations by stressing it is still in alpha, and warning that all the servers are currently located in the United States. Here's a description of the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 October 2017, 03:34.
Chatbear Announcements.