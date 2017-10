Aftercharge Open Alpha

Aftercharge is a 3 vs 3 competitive game pitting invisible robots against an invincible security squad in high-octane tactical skirmishes. Six glowing structures called extractor are at the center of the gameplay and serve as the objective for both teams. The robots have to coordinate their attacks, create distractions and sneak around to destroy them. The enforcers on the other hand have to cover as much ground as possible and use their abilities wisely to spot the attackers and stop them before they can destroy all of the extractors.

An open alpha ofis now available on Steam , offering the chance to sample this upcoming three-versus-three multiplayer first-person shooter between now and October 15th. Developer Chainsawesome Games is eager for players to check this out as they gear up for release next year, but carefully temper expectations by stressing it is still in alpha, and warning that all the servers are currently located in the United States. Here's a description of the game: