Mutant Football League This Month

Digital Dreams' all-new Mutant Football League game is a 7-on-7, arcade-style, fully 3D, sports video game where a variety of gruesome creatures take to the gridiron to battle it out in the most violent game ever played! Loaded with attitude and over-the-top comic violence, this hilarious and brutal parody of professional American football provides addictive mayhem and will introduce gamers to some of the wildest, most bloodthirsty superstar players to ever strap on shoulder spikes.



Additional Game Details

Monsters, Miscreants, Mayhem and More: Choose from 18 blood-thirsty, wisecracking teams, including the Skeletal Deadheads, Armored Bruiserbots, Criminal Aliens, and Monstrous Orcs.

Gridiron Carnage: Players inflict maximum carnage on the opposition with brass-knuckle punches, steel-toed kicks, hand grenades, clubs, battle axes, chainsaws, and more. Exploding body parts, comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters fuel the MFL visual experience.

Down 'n' Dirty: Use dirty tricks during gameplay, such as "Bribe the Ref", throw bombs, or equip weapons to inflict maximum carnage for real game-changing moments!

Killer Stadiums: The 18 unique playfields are filled with diabolical and dangerous traps and hazards - including toxic moats, lava flows, buzz saws, and crazed fans cheering on their favorite murderous squad.

Multiplayer Madness: Two-player online or four-player local multiplayer gives gamers the choice to clobber opponents or team-up with friends to crush opposing players!