Mutant Football League This Month

Digital Dreams Entertainment announces an October 31st official release date for
Mutant Football League, the crowdfunded seven-on-seven football game. If
the title sounds familiar, it's possibly because this is a spiritual successor
to 1993's Mutant League Football, as Michael Mendheim was lead designer
on each. In the meantime the game remains in early access
on
Steam, and you can find details on
the Mutant Football League
website. Here is a
gameplay trailer, and here is a description of the game:
Digital
Dreams' all-new Mutant Football League game is a 7-on-7, arcade-style, fully 3D,
sports video game where a variety of gruesome creatures take to the gridiron to
battle it out in the most violent game ever played! Loaded with attitude and
over-the-top comic violence, this hilarious and brutal parody of professional
American football provides addictive mayhem and will introduce gamers to some of
the wildest, most bloodthirsty superstar players to ever strap on shoulder
spikes.
Additional Game Details
Monsters, Miscreants, Mayhem and More: Choose from 18 blood-thirsty,
wisecracking teams, including the Skeletal Deadheads, Armored Bruiserbots,
Criminal Aliens, and Monstrous Orcs.
Gridiron Carnage: Players inflict maximum carnage
on the opposition with brass-knuckle punches, steel-toed kicks, hand
grenades, clubs, battle axes, chainsaws, and more. Exploding body parts,
comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters fuel the MFL visual
experience.
Down 'n' Dirty: Use dirty tricks during gameplay,
such as "Bribe the Ref", throw bombs, or equip weapons to inflict maximum
carnage for real game-changing moments!
Killer Stadiums: The 18 unique playfields are
filled with diabolical and dangerous traps and hazards - including toxic
moats, lava flows, buzz saws, and crazed fans cheering on their favorite
murderous squad.
Multiplayer Madness: Two-player online or
four-player local multiplayer gives gamers the choice to clobber opponents
or team-up with friends to crush opposing players!