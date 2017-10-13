Football Manager 2018 Tactical Revamp

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new video from Football Manager 2018 shows off a tactical revamp coming in the next installment in the association football/soccer series. The game will feature a revamped tactics screen and new pregame instructions. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 October 2017, 03:34.
Chatbear Announcements.