The Evil Within 2 is Out

From Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 takes the acclaimed franchise to a new level with its unique blend of psychological thrills and true survival horror.



Sebastian Castellanos has lost everything, including his daughter, Lily. To save her, he's forced to partner with Mobius, the shadowy group responsible for the destruction of his former life. For his last chance at redemption, the only way out is in.

Story of Redemption – Return to the nightmare to win back your life and your daughter.

Discover Horrifying Domains – Explore as far or quickly as you dare, but prepare wisely.

Face Disturbing Enemies – Survive encounters with sadistic enemies and twisted creatures.

Choose How to Survive – Attack from the shadows, run like hell, or go in guns-blazing with very limited ammo.

Visceral Horror and Suspense – Enter a world filled with anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing moments.