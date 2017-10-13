Star Wars Battlefront II Incorporating Beta Feedback

A
post from Electronic Arts
thanks participants in the Star Wars:
Battlefront II
beta for helping vet the upcoming Star Wars action sequel.
The big news from the beta was the widespread perception that the game's loot
crate system was a pay-to-win scheme. They directly address this, promising
changes to how this will be handled when the game launches. Here's word:
Rest assured, we’re continuing to listen to you coming out of Beta. We’re
taking a look at some of the most discussed topics, from Crates and progression
to Strike mode (which we're considering changing to a best of three), the
Specialist’s Infiltration ability (which might be a little too overpowered) and
more. Oh, and the First Order Flametrooper needs some work – we agree he could
use a little more... firepower. We are also looking into more ways to allow
players to stay and play together as a team – for launch, we’ll have a new
feature for you that rewards all players in a spawn wave. These are just a few
examples of how your feedback is helping to shape the game.
We know you have a lot of questions about Crates and progression, so we want
to clarify a few things, as the complete system was not in the Beta and will
continue to be tuned over time:
- There are many things you can earn in the game,
including weapons, attachments, credits, Star Cards, Emotes, Outfits and
Victory Poses.
- As a balance goal, we’re working towards having
the most powerful items in the game only earnable via in-game achievements.
- Crates will include a mix of of Star Cards,
Outfits, Emotes or Victory Poses.
- Players earn crates by completing challenges and
other gameplay milestones, or by purchasing them with in-game credits or
Crystals, our premium currency.
- If you get a duplicate Star Card in a crate, you
will get crafting parts which you can then use to help upgrade the Star Card
of your choice.
- And lastly, you have to earn the right to be able
to upgrade Star Cards and unlock most Weapons. You can only upgrade or
unlock them if you have reached a high enough rank, which is determined by
playing the game.
We also have heard some players are looking for a way to play where all
players will have the same set of Star Cards with flattened values. Like
everything else, we will be continually making necessary changes to ensure the
game is fun for everyone. We will work to make sure the system is balanced both
for players who want to earn everything, as well as for players who are short on
time and would like to move faster in their progress towards various
rewards.