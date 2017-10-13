 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Field of Glory II Released

[Oct 13, 2017, 10:34 am ET] - Post a Comment

Slitherine announces Field of Glory II is now available, offering a strategy sequel featuring ancient warfare set during the rise of Rome. The game features a lot of variety, boasting 48 nations and factions, randomly generated maps, a sandbox campaign, and a bunch of scenarios. There's also a built-in map editor, so if you build it, they will fight. This can be ordered through the Slitherine Store where they include a launch trailer with a look at gameplay. Here's more:

Only very few games have been able to truly capture the magnitude and complexity of Ancient Warfare.

Field of Glory II is one of them and it is finally here.

Fight in over two centuries of warfare and witness the Rise of Rome. Become the dominant power in the Mediterranean Sea and rule the world from 280 B.C. to 25 B.C.

The game offers an incredible degree of choices: with over 78 Army Lists and 48 Factions to choose from, randomly generated maps and a wealth of different scenarios: no two battles will look or play the same.

Your skills will be tested against a challenging AI through 4 historically-based Campaigns where strategic decisions will have a real impact on the upcoming battles.
Or you can jump straight into the fight in Skirmish mode and create your own perfect Custom Battle or Campaign.

The game ships with a wonderful, full-colour hardcover manual, but if you want to see what it looks like, check out the abstract.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
The Evil Within 2 is Out
Star Wars Battlefront II Incorporating Beta Feedback
Field of Glory II Released
Stars in Shadow- Legacies Next Week
Destiny 2 System Specs Unchanged
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Free Weekend for Day of Infamy and INVERSUS Deluxe
Ghosts of the Precursors Correction
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC and Halloween Event Launch
Warframe Plains of Eidolon Takes Off 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.