Field of Glory II Released

Slitherine announces Field of Glory II is now available, offering a strategy sequel featuring ancient warfare set during the rise of Rome. The game features a lot of variety, boasting 48 nations and factions, randomly generated maps, a sandbox campaign, and a bunch of scenarios. There's also a built-in map editor, so if you build it, they will fight. This can be ordered through the Slitherine Store where they include a launch trailer with a look at gameplay. Here's more:
