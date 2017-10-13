Field of Glory II Released

Only very few games have been able to truly capture the magnitude and complexity of Ancient Warfare.



Field of Glory II is one of them and it is finally here.



Fight in over two centuries of warfare and witness the Rise of Rome. Become the dominant power in the Mediterranean Sea and rule the world from 280 B.C. to 25 B.C.



The game offers an incredible degree of choices: with over 78 Army Lists and 48 Factions to choose from, randomly generated maps and a wealth of different scenarios: no two battles will look or play the same.



Your skills will be tested against a challenging AI through 4 historically-based Campaigns where strategic decisions will have a real impact on the upcoming battles.

Or you can jump straight into the fight in Skirmish mode and create your own perfect Custom Battle or Campaign.



The game ships with a wonderful, full-colour hardcover manual, but if you want to see what it looks like, check out the abstract.