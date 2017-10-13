Stars in Shadow- Legacies Next Week

Iceberg Interactive announces the
Legacies DLC
for
Stars in
Shadow
will launch on October 19th, adding a new faction and other new
content to the Windows 4X strategy game. You'll be able to pick this up "through
Steam and all major digital retailers," and this outline provides more details:
In Legacies, players step into the shoes of the cyborg mechanic race, the
Tinkers. The Tinkers worship Dzibix, an ancient mega-machine that covers the
whole surface of their home planet. Dzibix now demands that the Tinkers expand
beyond their own borders.
The Tinkers are the first new faction introduced since the game’s release,
bringing the total of playable factions to eight. They are the first mechanic
race to be introduced, with many new features. The cyborgs have their own
planetary special: planetary debris rings and asteroid bases. They are also able
to build space habitats and re-deployable mobile stations.
Tinkers ships have increased armor, self-repair capability, and special systems
for handling missiles and fighters. In battle, players can launch Tinkers
fighters from torpedo tubes. Their exquisite crafting skills make it possible
for Tinkers lost in battle to immediately be replaced while in combat.
Legacies also introduces a new minor faction, the Arda Seed. They have restored
the hyperspace lanes, which collapsed after the Great War. The Arda Seed and
their faster-than-light travel abilities are the next step in uncovering the
mystery that fuels Stars in Shadow: what caused the Great War?