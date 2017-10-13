Stars in Shadow- Legacies Next Week

In Legacies, players step into the shoes of the cyborg mechanic race, the Tinkers. The Tinkers worship Dzibix, an ancient mega-machine that covers the whole surface of their home planet. Dzibix now demands that the Tinkers expand beyond their own borders.



The Tinkers are the first new faction introduced since the game’s release, bringing the total of playable factions to eight. They are the first mechanic race to be introduced, with many new features. The cyborgs have their own planetary special: planetary debris rings and asteroid bases. They are also able to build space habitats and re-deployable mobile stations.



Tinkers ships have increased armor, self-repair capability, and special systems for handling missiles and fighters. In battle, players can launch Tinkers fighters from torpedo tubes. Their exquisite crafting skills make it possible for Tinkers lost in battle to immediately be replaced while in combat.



Legacies also introduces a new minor faction, the Arda Seed. They have restored the hyperspace lanes, which collapsed after the Great War. The Arda Seed and their faster-than-light travel abilities are the next step in uncovering the mystery that fuels Stars in Shadow: what caused the Great War?