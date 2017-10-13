 
Destiny 2 System Specs Unchanged

[Oct 13, 2017, 10:34 am ET] - 5 Comments

A post on Bungie.net discusses the launch of the PC edition of Destiny 2 on October 24th. They discuss the plan and how they are incorporating feedback from the beta and the console launch of the shooter sequel. They also offer minimum and recommended system specifications, but these are unchanged from the beta specs they unveiled a few months ago. Here they are again:

  MINIMUM RECOMMENDED
CPU: Intel Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or 
Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz		 Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or 
i5 7400 3.5 GHz
CPU: AMD AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz
GPU: NVidia Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or 
GTX 1050 2GB		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or 
GTX 1060 6GB
GPU: AMD AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB AMD R9 390 8GB
RAM: 6GB 8GB

 

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit (Recommended)
Hard Drive Space: 68GB available hard drive space

