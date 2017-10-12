Free Weekend for Day of Infamy and INVERSUS Deluxe

Experience close-quarters battles in iconic WWII settings. Defend the line, storm the beach, torch the enemy, or use a radio to call in fire support. Day of Infamy is a teamwork-oriented shooter that will keep you on your toes and coming back for more with its diverse game modes and authentic arsenal.



INVERSUS Deluxe is a competitive and cooperative arcade shooter with a mind-bending twist. Player movement is constrained to opposite colors of a black and white grid. My walls are your paths and your walls are my paths. Each shot flips tile colors in an attempt to block, trap and close in on the enemy.