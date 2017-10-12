Free Weekend for Day of Infamy and INVERSUS Deluxe

|
Steam News announces a free weekend is underway for Day of Infamy and that a free weekend is also underway for INVERSUS Deluxe. Each game is also on sale for the duration if your sampling inspires a purchase. Here are descriptions of both:
