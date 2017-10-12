 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Ghosts of the Precursors Correction

[Oct 12, 2017, 8:41 pm ET] - 1 Comment

We have a follow-up to the news that a Star Control game called Ghosts of the Precursors is being developed by Fred Ford and Paul Reiche III, aka Toys for Bob. Because Stardock owns the current rights to the series and is developing a new installment, we took the description of this as a "passion project" from the developers of the first two Star Control games to mean it is not an official installment in the series. It turns out that's not correct, as they say their newly revealed game is a direct sequel to Star Control II: The Ur-Quan Masters. Here's the statement of Fred and Bob, which raises some questions of its own, but sets the record straight:

We have never had a business relationship with Stardock and are creating independently a direct sequel to our 1992 game, Star Control® II -- The Ur-Quan Masters. We are doing this outside of Toys for Bob (per the Gamasutra article) as a passion project.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Free Weekend for Day of Infamy and INVERSUS Deluxe
Ghosts of the Precursors Correction
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC and Halloween Event Launch
Warframe Plains of Eidolon Takes Off
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Fortnite Battle Royale Boasts 10M Players
Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Weekend
Michel Ancel Wants to Make Rayman 4
Spintires: MudRunner This Month
Need for Speed Payback Story Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.