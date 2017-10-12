Ghosts of the Precursors Correction

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
We have a follow-up to the news that a Star Control game called Ghosts of the Precursors is being developed by Fred Ford and Paul Reiche III, aka Toys for Bob. Because Stardock owns the current rights to the series and is developing a new installment, we took the description of this as a "passion project" from the developers of the first two Star Control games to mean it is not an official installment in the series. It turns out that's not correct, as they say their newly revealed game is a direct sequel to Star Control II: The Ur-Quan Masters. Here's the statement of Fred and Bob, which raises some questions of its own, but sets the record straight:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 October 2017, 01:49.
Chatbear Announcements.