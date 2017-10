Ghosts of the Precursors Correction

We have never had a business relationship with Stardock and are creating independently a direct sequel to our 1992 game, Star Control® II -- The Ur-Quan Masters. We are doing this outside of Toys for Bob (per the Gamasutra article) as a passion project.

We have a follow-up to the news that agame calledis being developed by Fred Ford and Paul Reiche III, aka Toys for Bob. Because Stardock owns the current rights to the series and is developing a new installment, we took the description of this as a "passion project" from the developers of the first two Star Control games to mean it is not an official installment in the series. It turns out that's not correct, as they say their newly revealed game is a direct sequel to. Here's the statement of Fred and Bob, which raises some questions of its own, but sets the record straight: