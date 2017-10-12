Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC and Halloween Event Launch

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Retribution, the fourth DLC Map Pack for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, Retribution features four new multiplayer maps, and the highly-anticipated culmination of the Infinite Warfare zombies storyline called “The Beast from Beyond,” which takes players to an abandoned military base on a distant ice planet to fight the undead.



Retribution presents the conclusion to the five-part Infinite Warfare zombies experience, The Beast from Beyond. The thrilling co-op mode features the return of Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain portrayed with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). Wyler has now taken our four protagonists to a desolate military space station on a distant ice planet, where they’ll battle hordes of the undead, along with an enemy breed longtime Call of Duty fans will recognize, to uncover the real truth behind Wyler and his horror films. The Beast from Beyond also features new weapons, imaginative traps and more, in addition to the hallmark, frenetic Call of Duty action, with Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as "Poindexter;" Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as "AJ;" Jay Pharoah (White Famous, Saturday Night Live) as "Andre;" and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer) as "Sally," all making a return from the previous installments.



Retribution also features four new multiplayer maps:

Carnage – A post-apocalyptic race track along the California coast, Carnage features long sightlines and environmental hazards, including a fire trap players can activate on command to roast their enemies.

Heartland – In Heartland, teams will go head-to-head in a simulation of small town America that is a re-imagining of the classic map, Warhawk from Call of Duty: Ghosts. Players can pop into the local ice cream shop for a treat, and then take out enemies down the street with a Black Hole Generator.

Altitude – Set in a high-end, sky high shopping mall located on the edges of the universe, Altitude thrusts teams around a chaotic center where quick flank routes are key to victory. Additional features include floating lush waterfalls that border the map.

Depot 22 – Depot 22 is a watering hole at the end of civilization that focuses on mid-ranged encounters waged in a medium-sized, three-lane map. Players can battle in the cantina for close-quarter combat or engage with enemies wall-running off of a moving train.

Additionally, during the month of October, players of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare will experience a special community celebration called “Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream,” which features the following content and giveaways through November 1, unless otherwise noted:

Free Halloween-themed Supply Drop at the beginning of each week

Free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday, along with one final gift on October 30

Halloween-themed gear and loot, including brand-new zombie-themed Rig skins, available to earn

“Boss Battle” mode, which starts on October 13, allows players to take on their favorite final bosses from each of the Infinite Warfare zombies modes. It begins with the first chapter, Zombies in Spaceland, and continues with the following chapters becoming available, two per week, ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond (players must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters)

Carnage, a fan-favorite multiplayer map from the Retribution DLC pack, free to play and with double XP for all players

To receive the free items during Halloween Scream, players need to log into multiplayer between Monday and Friday morning while online and visit the Quartermaster. Each week, the Supply Drop will be available between Monday morning and Friday morning, Pacific Daylight Time, and the cosmetic items will be available between Friday morning and Monday morning, PDT. Exact times may vary.