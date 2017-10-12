Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC and Halloween Event Launch

Activision announces the Retribution DLC is now available for Call of Duty:
Infinite Warfare for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. They are also kicking
off Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream, a special holiday event offering new gear
and content through the end of the month. Here's a
multiplayer trailer,
here's a zombies trailer,
and here's word:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Retribution, the fourth
DLC Map Pack for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, is available now for
PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Published by Activision and developed by
Infinity Ward, Retribution features four new multiplayer maps, and the
highly-anticipated culmination of the Infinite Warfare zombies storyline called
“The Beast from Beyond,” which takes players to an abandoned military base on a
distant ice planet to fight the undead.
Retribution presents the conclusion to the five-part Infinite Warfare zombies
experience, The Beast from Beyond. The thrilling co-op mode features the return
of Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain portrayed with voice and
likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). Wyler has now taken
our four protagonists to a desolate military space station on a distant ice
planet, where they’ll battle hordes of the undead, along with an enemy breed
longtime Call of Duty fans will recognize, to uncover the real truth behind
Wyler and his horror films. The Beast from Beyond also features new weapons,
imaginative traps and more, in addition to the hallmark, frenetic Call of Duty
action, with Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as "Poindexter;" Ike
Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as "AJ;" Jay Pharoah (White Famous,
Saturday Night Live) as "Andre;" and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside
Amy Schumer) as "Sally," all making a return from the previous installments.
Retribution also features four new multiplayer maps:
Carnage – A post-apocalyptic race track along the
California coast, Carnage features long sightlines and environmental
hazards, including a fire trap players can activate on command to roast
their enemies.
Heartland – In Heartland, teams will go
head-to-head in a simulation of small town America that is a re-imagining of
the classic map, Warhawk from Call of Duty: Ghosts. Players can pop into the
local ice cream shop for a treat, and then take out enemies down the street
with a Black Hole Generator.
Altitude – Set in a high-end, sky high shopping
mall located on the edges of the universe, Altitude thrusts teams around a
chaotic center where quick flank routes are key to victory. Additional
features include floating lush waterfalls that border the map.
Depot 22 – Depot 22 is a watering hole at the end
of civilization that focuses on mid-ranged encounters waged in a
medium-sized, three-lane map. Players can battle in the cantina for
close-quarter combat or engage with enemies wall-running off of a moving
train.
Additionally, during the month of October, players of Call of Duty: Infinite
Warfare will experience a special community celebration called “Willard Wyler’s
Halloween Scream,” which features the following content and giveaways through
November 1, unless otherwise noted:
Free Halloween-themed Supply Drop at the beginning
of each week
Free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday,
along with one final gift on October 30
Halloween-themed gear and loot, including
brand-new zombie-themed Rig skins, available to earn
“Boss Battle” mode, which starts on October 13,
allows players to take on their favorite final bosses from each of the
Infinite Warfare zombies modes. It begins with the first chapter, Zombies in
Spaceland, and continues with the following chapters becoming available, two
per week, ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond (players
must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters)
Carnage, a fan-favorite multiplayer map from the
Retribution DLC pack, free to play and with double XP for all players
To receive the free items during Halloween Scream, players need to log into
multiplayer between Monday and Friday morning while online and visit the
Quartermaster. Each week, the Supply Drop will be available between Monday
morning and Friday morning, Pacific Daylight Time, and the cosmetic items will
be available between Friday morning and Monday morning, PDT. Exact times may
vary.