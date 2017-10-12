 
Warframe Plains of Eidolon Takes Off

[Oct 12, 2017, 8:41 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Digital Extremes announces the launch of the Plains of Eidolon expansion for Warframe, their third-person shooter. This is for the Windows edition on Steam, and will come to consoles later this year. The add-on, like the base game, is free to play, and word is it adds "a lively new territory to explore, a 10-story high boss to combat, new weapons, items and armor to upgrade and customize, a unique Warframe to play, all while introducing a significant, original chapter in the game's ever-expanding lore." Here's a Gara Warframe Profile along with more details:

Plains of Eidolon is the first-of-its kind Landscape for Warframe. The Open Zone design offers kilometers of colorful rolling hills and pastures, lively lakes and rivers, active mines and caves, all during a continual diurnal/nocturnal cycle for Tenno to soak up and enjoy. As many as 50 players can converge on the makeshift basecamp of Cetus, where the race of the Ostrons offer missions and challenges, and new weapons, armor and items to craft and customize to a degree never before realized in Warframe.

During the relative safety of day, whether on foot or soaring through the air (using the revamped Sky Archwing), Tenno will clash with new and old Grineer, partake in mini-games such as spearfishing and mining, and partner up with as many as three others to explore the Plains. At night, danger surfaces from the waters and haunts the storied grounds. Only the bravest and best equipped teams will venture forth in their crash-course hunt for the massive Eidolon, a towering monstrosity lured to consciousness in search of something dangerous and mysterious.

That's just the beginning! Plains of Eidolon introduces an incredible array of fresh content. The range starts with a new glass-themed Warframe, Gara, with new weapons to wield and fashionable Syandanas and Helmets to don, a newly reworked Focus System for Operators to use in conjunction with Warframes to battle Eidolon at night, and a slew of additional content from the Mag Pneuma Collection, to new Mod sets, Achievements, stances, and more.

