Fortnite Battle Royale Boasts 10M Players

Epic offers an infographic celebrating the success ofmode. They reveal this free game mode has surpassed 10 million users in just two weeks, noting this equals the entire population of Sweden. They include some other numbers generated by the mode since launch, saying more than 44 million hours have been played and add vital details like the number of traps found, the number of umbrellas earned, and the number of Patrick "Bodhi" Swayze jumps performed by players. Thanks GameSpot