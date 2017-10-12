 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Fortnite Battle Royale Boasts 10M Players

[Oct 12, 2017, 10:32 am ET] - 9 Comments

Epic offers an infographic celebrating the success of Fortnite's Battle Royale mode. They reveal this free game mode has surpassed 10 million users in just two weeks, noting this equals the entire population of Sweden. They include some other numbers generated by the mode since launch, saying more than 44 million hours have been played and add vital details like the number of traps found, the number of umbrellas earned, and the number of Patrick "Bodhi" Swayze jumps performed by players. Thanks GameSpot.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Fortnite Battle Royale Boasts 10M Players
Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Weekend
Michel Ancel Wants to Make Rayman 4
Spintires: MudRunner This Month
Need for Speed Payback Story Trailer
Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer & Season Pass Details
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 15M
Free DRM-Free Torchlight 1 & 2 for Owners 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.