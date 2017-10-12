 
Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Weekend

[Oct 12, 2017, 10:32 am ET] - 8 Comments

The promised free weekend is underway on Uplay for Ghost Recon Wildlands. Here's a refresher:

In the vast open world of Ghost Recon Wildlands, danger lurks around every bend, and this weekend, you can confront that danger for free. From October 12 at 12:00am PDT through October 16 at 12:00am PDT*, you can download the full game for free and explore all that Ghost Recon Wildlands has to offer on PC, Xbox One**, and PS4** (PS4 players can pre-load on 10/10, PC players can pre-load on Uplay on 10/11). That means a gorgeous open world full of diverse ecosystems and thrilling missions for you to take on in single-player, or with a squad of up to four co-op players. That means a wide array of weapons, abilities, and vehicles that let you tackle each situation using whatever strategy you choose. And as of this week, that means the new Ghost War 4v4 team deathmatch mode.

