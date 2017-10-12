 
Michel Ancel Wants to Make Rayman 4

[Oct 12, 2017, 10:32 am ET] - 1 Comment

Instagram post by Michel Ancel has word that he's hot to make Rayman 4 after completing Beyond Good and Evil 2 (thanks PCGamesN). This may be a long-term goal, as there was a lot of talk about the new BG&E game well in advance of its official announcement. Here's word:

Yesterday , I met Rayman for real , in a second-hand store . Far from his time of glory , looking ahead for some help . Pathetic :) After Wild , after BGE2 , we ´ll need to bring him back again ... for his fourth adventure ! :):):) Don't let heroes die

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 15M
Free DRM-Free Torchlight 1 & 2 for Owners 		  

 




