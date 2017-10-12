Spintires: MudRunner This Month

Focus Home Interactive announces Spintires: MudRunner, the new "ultimate
edition" of Spintires, is coming
on October 31st, updating the off-road driving game for PC
and bringing it to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for the first time. Word is those
who own the original are entitled to a 50% discount that stacks with the 10%
pre-purchase discount
on Steam. They offer
this trailer showing
off the new version of the game along with the following details:
Today, discover the first gameplay video of Spintires: MudRunner, the ultimate
edition of Spintires. Available on PC, and for the first time on PlayStation 4
and Xbox One consoles, this new version of Spintires offers unique content and
experiences for a video game. It's a genre of its own, reinventing the rules and
offering new challenges for players looking for powerful, original experiences,
as shown in today's gameplay video.
With near-photorealistic graphics and incredible physics simulation, Spintires:
MudRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful off-road vehicles, and
challenges you to face extreme sandbox environments, with only a map, a compass
and your driving talents to survive!
Through numerous missions and challenges, off-road vehicle fans will enjoy
crossing mud, rivers with strong currents, and climb perilous peaks aboard their
4x4s, trucks and sturdy logistic vehicles designed to withstand the most extreme
conditions. Dedicated players and driving enthusiasts will appreciate the
hyper-realistic driving sensations thanks to an advanced physics engine,
including fuel simulation, a differential transmission system, soft-tire
simulation, as well as realistic interactions between vegetation, mud, water,
and your vehicle. Lastly, players looking for adventure and open environments
will love the freedom offered by the sandbox maps of the game – choose what path
to take, through difficult terrain, rivers, forests, swamps, mountains... nature
and its dangers will always put you to the test.