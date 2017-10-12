 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Spintires: MudRunner This Month

[Oct 12, 2017, 10:32 am ET] - Post a Comment

Focus Home Interactive announces Spintires: MudRunner, the new "ultimate edition" of Spintires, is coming on October 31st, updating the off-road driving game for PC and bringing it to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for the first time. Word is those who own the original are entitled to a 50% discount that stacks with the 10% pre-purchase discount on Steam. They offer this trailer showing off the new version of the game along with the following details:

Spintires is an incredible off-road vehicle simulation, taking players on the most hostile roads and harsh environments. Acclaimed for its immersive and accurate driving and physics models, the first edition has enthralled over a million players on PC.

Today, discover the first gameplay video of Spintires: MudRunner, the ultimate edition of Spintires. Available on PC, and for the first time on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, this new version of Spintires offers unique content and experiences for a video game. It's a genre of its own, reinventing the rules and offering new challenges for players looking for powerful, original experiences, as shown in today's gameplay video.

With near-photorealistic graphics and incredible physics simulation, Spintires: MudRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful off-road vehicles, and challenges you to face extreme sandbox environments, with only a map, a compass and your driving talents to survive!

Through numerous missions and challenges, off-road vehicle fans will enjoy crossing mud, rivers with strong currents, and climb perilous peaks aboard their 4x4s, trucks and sturdy logistic vehicles designed to withstand the most extreme conditions. Dedicated players and driving enthusiasts will appreciate the hyper-realistic driving sensations thanks to an advanced physics engine, including fuel simulation, a differential transmission system, soft-tire simulation, as well as realistic interactions between vegetation, mud, water, and your vehicle. Lastly, players looking for adventure and open environments will love the freedom offered by the sandbox maps of the game – choose what path to take, through difficult terrain, rivers, forests, swamps, mountains... nature and its dangers will always put you to the test.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Fortnite Battle Royale Boasts 10M Players
Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Weekend
Michel Ancel Wants to Make Rayman 4
Spintires: MudRunner This Month
Need for Speed Payback Story Trailer
Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer & Season Pass Details
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 15M
Free DRM-Free Torchlight 1 & 2 for Owners 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.