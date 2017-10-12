 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Need for Speed Payback Story Trailer

[Oct 12, 2017, 10:32 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new official story trailer for Need for Speed Payback, the new installment in the driving series coming next month to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The description fills in some details and outlines a preorder bonus:

"Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew are reunited by a search for vengeance against The House.

Discover More: http://x.ea.com/37311

Play a variety of challenges and events as Tyler, Mac, and Jess. Each driver must take on races, missions, and challenges to earn the respect of the Valley’s underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House.

Subscribe for more upcoming Need for Speed Payback gameplay: http://bit.ly/2qVz7PO

Pre-order Need for Speed Payback to receive exclusive Platinum Blue Underglow and Tire smoke: http://x.ea.com/34266

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Fortnite Battle Royale Boasts 10M Players
Ghost Recon Wildlands Free Weekend
Michel Ancel Wants to Make Rayman 4
Spintires: MudRunner This Month
Need for Speed Payback Story Trailer
Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer & Season Pass Details
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 15M
Free DRM-Free Torchlight 1 & 2 for Owners 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.