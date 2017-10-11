PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 15M

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Just days after PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS set a new Steam record for concurrent players, DualShockers has word by way of SteamSpy that the battle royale game has now sold more than 15 million copies (thanks GamesIndustry.biz). It was on September 6th that we learned the game had sold 10 million copies, so it's moved an additional five million in just five weeks.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 October 2017, 01:03.
Chatbear Announcements.