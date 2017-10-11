 
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 15M

[Oct 11, 2017, 8:39 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Just days after PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS set a new Steam record for concurrent players, DualShockers has word by way of SteamSpy that the battle royale game has now sold more than 15 million copies (thanks GamesIndustry.biz). It was on September 6th that we learned the game had sold 10 million copies, so it's moved an additional five million in just five weeks.

