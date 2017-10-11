Free DRM-Free Torchlight 1 & 2 for Owners

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GOG.com announces the chance for owners of Torchlight 1 and Torchlight 2 to get DRM-free versions of the game. Those who bought either game through runicgames.com can redeem their product keys for a GOG.com copy. For those who purchased through Steam, they announce this is covered by the return of their GOG Connect program. It seems like the offer for purchases through runicgames.com is indefinite, but Steam owners must act soon, as that deal ends on October 14 at 9:00 am EDT.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 October 2017, 01:02.
Chatbear Announcements.