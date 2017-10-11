 
Free DRM-Free Torchlight 1 & 2 for Owners

[Oct 11, 2017, 8:39 pm ET] - 2 Comments

GOG.com announces the chance for owners of Torchlight 1 and Torchlight 2 to get DRM-free versions of the game. Those who bought either game through runicgames.com can redeem their product keys for a GOG.com copy. For those who purchased through Steam, they announce this is covered by the return of their GOG Connect program. It seems like the offer for purchases through runicgames.com is indefinite, but Steam owners must act soon, as that deal ends on October 14 at 9:00 am EDT.

