 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Grim Dawn: Ashes of Malmouth Released

[Oct 11, 2017, 8:39 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The Grim Dawn website announces the release of the Ashes of Malmouth expansion, which adds two new chapters to the Windows action/RPG. This can be picked up on GOG.com and Steam, and each site has the base game on sale for 70% off. Here's word on the add-on:

Ashes of Malmouth picks up where Grim Dawn leaves off, expanding the world and story with two new chapters in the epic struggle to free humankind from the horrors of the Aetherials. Deep within the fallen city of Malmouth, the Shaper of Flesh crafts grotesque living weapons that could deal a final blow to the human resistance. You must forge new alliances as you push forward through deep forest, the void and into the city itself in a heroic effort to end the Aetherial terror. Venture into dangerous new parts of the world as you discover unique items, empower your characters and make difficult choices that have a lasting impact on the people of Cairn.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Sells 15M
Free DRM-Free Torchlight 1 & 2 for Owners
Grim Dawn: Ashes of Malmouth Released
Star Control Creators Plan Unofficial Sequel
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Steam VR Room Space Getting Roomier
CS:GO Dust II Revamp
World of Warplanes 2.0 Tomorrow 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.